Gubernatorial Candidate Jumped The Gun On Trump Endorsement

Wisconsin Rep Tom Tiffany wants to run for governor in the worst way, but President Pedo just won't give him the green light.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 9, 2025

A month ago, Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany was playing coy about the possibility of a gubernatorial run, saying he had to ask Big Daddy for permission to run, but then showing him standing by a sign indicating that he was running.

Now, President Pedo is denying giving his blessing to Tiffany to do anything but be his little bitch:

“The purpose of that call was to set up the state of play in Wisconsin because the president more than anyone understands the importance of Wisconsin,” Tiffany, who represents the solidly red 7th Congressional District, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Republican sources have told the Journal Sentinel that Trump declined to endorse Tiffany's run for governor during his White House meeting. But Tiffany said Trump "didn't say anything like that to me."

He said Trump’s top concern during the discussion was maintaining a GOP majority in the House. Trump asked Tiffany what the status of the 7th District would be if Tiffany decided to run for governor.

“That's what I said to him: If I choose not — or if I choose to run for governor, we're going to win the 7th Congressional again whether I'm a candidate or not,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany has been pandering desperately to President Pedo by blowing his dog whislte and doing everything short of riding around in a white robe and hood, burning crosses in people's yards. The only two things Tiffany hasn't done and will never do is hold a town hall meeting with his constituents or stop protecting President Pedo.

