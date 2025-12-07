GOP Candidate Whitesplains Slavery To Black Democrat

Wisconsin Rep Tom Tiffany, who is running to be the Republican nominee for governor, whitesplains slavery to Mandela Barnes, a Black Democrat also running for governor.
Credit: Tiffany Facebook page/Wikipedia/Live Collage
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 7, 2025

Because Tom Tiffany is already tanking against Democratic frontrunner Mandela Barnes, he went to get some free airtime from squawk radio host Dan O'Donnell.

Heartland Signal caught the interaction between the two, and it was not a meeting of the minds by any stretch of the imagination.

Yes, Dan, isn't it amazing that Mandela Barnes should sound like himself? And they actually pay him for this? But then Tiffany took the cake by whiteslpaining slavery to Barnes, who is Black:

TIFFANY: But I would remind Mr. Barnes, he belongs to the party that was the party of slavery. I happen to belong to the party, the Republican party, that was started in 1854 right here in Wisconsin that ended slavery. And we were the ones that said all men should be created equal. Why he belongs to the Democrat Party if he believes those things that he was just saying, I don't understand it for the life of me.

That Tiffany would say something that boneheaded isn't surprising. Judging by his social media posts, Tiffany's sole plank in his platform is a racist dog whistle.

When asked for a comment, Barnes referred to a post he put on Xitter to the Heartland Signal post. Barnes' comment was that he "did not expect to have slavery tiffany-splained to me."

