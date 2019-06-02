Jim Jordan Yells At Mueller During TV Interview: 'When Did You Know That There Was No Conspiracy?'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday demanded an investigation into the FBI's investigation of Russian election attacks in 2016.

During an interview with ABC News, Jordan increased his volume when he began talking about former special counsel Robert Mueller.

"This is something I want to ask Bob Mueller if he actually comes and testifies," Jordan explained. "Did you explore the dossier? They took the dossier to the secret court, didn't tell the court the Clinton campaign paid for the document, didn't tell the court the guy who wrote it, Christopher Steele, had told the FBI he was desperate to stop Trump!"

As Mueller noted in his report and then later in his press conference last week, the investigation was not prompted by the Steele dossier, which was initially commissioned and paid for by a conservative publication. The investigation was prompted by George Papadopoulos making drunken claims to foreign intelligence officials.

"When did you know that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia?" Jordan demanded to know of Mueller. "That was after putting [an agent] next to George Papadopoulos, that was after using the dossier to spy on the Trump campaign via Carter Page!"

Mueller specifically said that he was unable to confirm a very narrow definition of "conspiracy" between the Trump campaign and Russia due to repeated obstruction and lies made by various officials interviewed. During his press conference, he stated, "If we had confidence the President did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

"You don't know that he reached that conclusion early [in the investigation]," ABC host George Stephanopoulos observed.

"How long did it take Bob Mueller with 19 lawyers, most of them were Democrats who are out to get the president!" Jordan shouted. "How long did it take him to figure that out?"