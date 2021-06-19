MyPillow Guy Has Meltdown During Interview

The Daily Show sent Jordan Klepper to the MAGA Frank Talk Rally in Wisconsin. After a few select man on the street interviews of some of the dozens of attendees, Klepper interviewed Mike Lindell.

It took only a few minutes until Lindell realized that the interview was going badly for him. When Klepper held up a figurative mirror so that Lingdell could see himself that he had a temper tantrum:

Lindell repeated his claim that former President Donald Trump would somehow be back in office in August. When Klepper asked what would happen if Trump wasn’t back in power, Lindell rattled off a bunch of next steps involving individual states. “It’s like watching that Bigfoot show,” Klepper said. “They don’t find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it’s going to happen.” That elicited a chuckle from Lindell. “Good one,” he admitted. “Thank you,” Klepper replied. “You guys are horrible,” Lindell said, and then stormed off. Lindell was steamed about the segment before it even aired, sharing his side of the confrontation during a podcast interview this week. It doesn’t make him look any better.

He probably stormed off to find one of his pillows to scream into. Sadly, it probably won't do a thing to make Lindell stop spouting his nonsense.

But my favorite part of the rally was that after they played the pre-recorded message from Trump, Lindell started to ramble into the mic and most of the crowd picked up their stuff and left.