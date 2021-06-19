Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

MyPillow Guy Has Meltdown During Interview

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy, had a meltdown during an interview with Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show.
By Chris capper Li...

The Daily Show sent Jordan Klepper to the MAGA Frank Talk Rally in Wisconsin. After a few select man on the street interviews of some of the dozens of attendees, Klepper interviewed Mike Lindell.

It took only a few minutes until Lindell realized that the interview was going badly for him. When Klepper held up a figurative mirror so that Lingdell could see himself that he had a temper tantrum:

Lindell repeated his claim that former President Donald Trump would somehow be back in office in August. When Klepper asked what would happen if Trump wasn’t back in power, Lindell rattled off a bunch of next steps involving individual states.

“It’s like watching that Bigfoot show,” Klepper said. “They don’t find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it’s going to happen.”

That elicited a chuckle from Lindell.

“Good one,” he admitted.

“Thank you,” Klepper replied.

“You guys are horrible,” Lindell said, and then stormed off.

Lindell was steamed about the segment before it even aired, sharing his side of the confrontation during a podcast interview this week. It doesn’t make him look any better.

He probably stormed off to find one of his pillows to scream into. Sadly, it probably won't do a thing to make Lindell stop spouting his nonsense.

But my favorite part of the rally was that after they played the pre-recorded message from Trump, Lindell started to ramble into the mic and most of the crowd picked up their stuff and left.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team