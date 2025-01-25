Seditious Oath Keeper Given Freedom - Sort Of

Just days before the Orange Felon committed his latest act of treason by releasing over 1500 insurrectionists, including seditious conspirator and Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes, Judge Amit Mehta gave a serious warning:

Shortly before Trump took power, Mehta issued a warning about the dangers of letting the militia leader free given his role in trying to violently overthrow the constitutional order. "The notion that Stewart Rhodes could be absolved is frightening and ought to be frightening to anyone who cares about democracy in this country," the judge said at the time.

Naturally, Trump didn't listen to reason. However, Lady Justice was not done and put new restrictions on Stewart and seven other Oath Keepers:

However, that does not mean that they will suddenly enjoy all of the same rights as American citizens who have not been convicted on seditious conspiracy charges. Politico's Kyle Cheney on BlueSky flags a new order from United States District Court Judge Amit Mehta informing Rhodes and other convicted members of the so-called Oath Keepers that "you must not knowingly enter the District of Columbia without first obtaining the permission from the Court" and "you must not knowingly enter the United States Capitol Building or onto surrounding grounds... without first obtaining the permission from the Court."

Now that means that if the two felons want to get together for any more clandestine meetings for them to plot out further treasonous acts, they'll have to go elsewhere. Poor diddums.