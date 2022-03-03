Oath Keeper Joshua James Pleads GUILTY To Seditious Conspiracy

Joshua James, one of the 11 Oath Keepers indicted earlier this year on charges of "seditious conspiracy" has entered a plea of guilty. GUILTY. Under his plea deal, he will be cooperating with prosecutors, reports Politico. He is a critical witness against Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who was also charged with the group and is currently being held without bail on the same charges.

Judge Mehta, who has been hearing MANY of the January 6th cases, heard James' guilty plea. James confirmed that "he and Rhodes had agreed to use any means necessary — including deadly force — to interfere with the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden." In the statement of fact, Judge Mehta also read a passage where James and Rhodes vowed “to use lethal force against anyone who tried to remove President Trump from the White House.” When asked about that agreement, James concurred that he had reached such an agreement with Rhodes.

Horrifying.

Additionally, James admitted that he was trying to "hinder or delay" the transfer of power and that he "tussled with a police officer at the Capitol" but that "he did not intend to use violence at the time he went inside."

Judge Mehta accepted the plea to seditious conspiracy. James also admitted to obstructing an official proceeding. Each charge carries a 20 year potential prison sentence, but he is likely to face seven to nine years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Cooperating with prosecutors could, and probably will, lower that sentence. Remember kids, it's always best to be the first person in the conspiracy to make the deal.

Here is some of the court filing pages - good reading:

MORE: Prosecutors have revealed more details about Stewart RHODES' movements after Jan. 6. He divvied up his weapons among other Oath Keepers and left his cell phone in another person's car to avoid detection. https://t.co/1Bue9Ivtxe pic.twitter.com/QE4kfnZ1ks — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 2, 2022

And RHODES intended to stop Biden's inauguration even after Jan. 6, and planned to push allies to "open carry firearms" at state capitols across the country. https://t.co/1Bue9Ivtxe pic.twitter.com/2TU6vkVqlD — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 2, 2022

Prosecutors also say RHODES pushed others in the group to delete messages and conceal their identities / communications. https://t.co/1Bue9Ivtxe pic.twitter.com/1lFIDKuOg4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 3, 2022

Twitter was ABUZZ:

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS (CNN): Oath Keeper Joshua James Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy, Meaning That We Can Now Say with Certainty That January 6 Was a Seditious Conspiracy — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 3, 2022

Oh, lookie here:

Photograph of *Roger Stone* on *JANUARY 6th* with Joshua James, who just pled to SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY and obstructing an official proceeding and is facing 7-9 years in prison as part of a full cooperation agreement.



This is going to get quite interesting. pic.twitter.com/5LpeHDLTVY — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 3, 2022

Oathkeeper Joshua James, who had contact with Roger Stone the morning of January 6th and was at the Willard Hotel with Trump’s team, just pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Justice (!) — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) March 2, 2022

All roads lead back to Roger Stone...and Donald Trump. Tick tock.