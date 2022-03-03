Oath Keeper Joshua James Pleads GUILTY To Seditious Conspiracy

Joshua James, one of the 11 Oath Keepers indicted earlier this year on charges of "seditious conspiracy" has entered a plea of guilty. GUILTY. Under his plea deal, he will be cooperating with prosecutors, reports Politico. He is a critical witness against Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who was also charged with the group and is currently being held without bail on the same charges.
Judge Mehta, who has been hearing MANY of the January 6th cases, heard James' guilty plea. James confirmed that "he and Rhodes had agreed to use any means necessary — including deadly force — to interfere with the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden." In the statement of fact, Judge Mehta also read a passage where James and Rhodes vowed “to use lethal force against anyone who tried to remove President Trump from the White House.” When asked about that agreement, James concurred that he had reached such an agreement with Rhodes.
Horrifying.
Additionally, James admitted that he was trying to "hinder or delay" the transfer of power and that he "tussled with a police officer at the Capitol" but that "he did not intend to use violence at the time he went inside."
Judge Mehta accepted the plea to seditious conspiracy. James also admitted to obstructing an official proceeding. Each charge carries a 20 year potential prison sentence, but he is likely to face seven to nine years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Cooperating with prosecutors could, and probably will, lower that sentence. Remember kids, it's always best to be the first person in the conspiracy to make the deal.
Here is some of the court filing pages - good reading:
Twitter was ABUZZ:
Oh, lookie here:
All roads lead back to Roger Stone...and Donald Trump. Tick tock.