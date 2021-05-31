Politics
New Oath Keeper Indictments Show Planning For Election Overthrow

But their emails? Using Go-To-Meeting and the online tool Signal to plan an overthrow of the election for Donald Trump, four newly-indicted Oath Keepers left a nice trail of evidence for prosecutors.
They did their planning on the internet.

"Four more Oath Keepers associates have been indicted and three were arrested in Florida in recent days in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, bringing the number of co-defendants charged in the largest conspiracy case from that day to 16, court records show."

These new indictments against members of the Oath Keepers provide more evidence that the defendants had planned for an overthrow of the United States government. They hoped for enough violence to allow Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency and Marshall Law to retain the Office of President. WaPo reports that one defendant "began discussing plans to keep Trump in the White House by force as early as last Nov. 9."

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes ("Person One" in the indictments - for the win!) is a former aide to former Congressman Ron Paul, father of Senator Rand Paul. So one person in the group can lay claim to knowledge of the layout of House offices, at least. Messages from Rhodes prior to the MAGA insurrection riot show first-degree foreknowledge of the motives and actions on January 6.

“We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you don’t, guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war and a bloody — you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight.”

“I’m willing to sacrifice myself for that,” Rhodes allegedly also told followers. “Let the fight start there. That will give President Trump what he needs, frankly. . . . We want him to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia.”

Looks like Rhodes is gonna sacrifice himself, alright. All the way to big boy jail, after a fair trial at which his own internet communications will convict him.

That said, Rhodes apparently did not enter the Capitol on January 6. He left that to his underlings.

