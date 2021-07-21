Politics
Hey Roger Stone, Your Oath Keepers Are Flipping Like Olympic Gymnasts

And now a fourth "Oath Keeper" -- fourth! -- decides to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the MAGA sedition riot case. How YOU doing, Roger Stone?
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Flip, flip, flip.

A fourth, yes fourth, member of the notorious right-wing militia white-terror group "The Oathkeepers" has decided to cooperate with prosecutors after all in the case of the MAGA sedition riot of January 6.

Caleb Berry, 20, of Tampa, Florida, is pleading guilty of planning to invade the US Capitol building, and also admits that he was one of those who entered the building in a single-file formation.

With this number of Oath Keepers flipping like Olympic Gymnasts, the court is likely to find out exactly what Roger Stone's involvement with the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection was.

Roger Stone usually uses the 'admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack' trifecta when up against the wall. With MAGA audiences he's added God-talk. What cynical grifters he and Trump are.

Mother Jones reports that Stone has much to worry about with the Oathkeepers flipping.

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating Stone’s communications with extremists involved in the Capitol attack. The arrested Oath Keepers will likely face pressure to cooperate with prosecutors and reveal any information they may possess about any involvement Stone or other Trump associates may have had in plans or preparations to invade the Capitol.

Stone has repeatedly denied having advance knowledge of the attack. He says he was not present at the January 6 rally held at the Ellipse and that he did not participate in the ensuing march on Congress by thousands of Trump supporters. He also maintains that he did not know the Oath Keepers who provided security for him at events in Washington, DC, and in Florida in the weeks before the attack.

Don't forget this New York Times interactive graphic of the Oathkeepers Roger Stone claims he does not know, serving as his bodyguards in the days leading up to and on January 6.

