Fox's Gutfeld Goes Full 'Dear Leader' Praising Trump's First Week In Office

During a week where Trump did nothing but cause chaos with his flurry of unpopular executive orders, Greg Gutfeld is telling the Fox audience that it's the greatest first week any president has ever had.

As we've already discussed here, Trump's honeymoon is likely over after he signed executive orders on everything from pardoning the J6 criminals, to mass deportations, to trying to illegally end birthright citizenship, to imposing tariffs, to screwing with the NIH, to rolling back Biden's prescription drug cost reductions, to legitimizing fetal personhood.

The blow-back is coming once the public starts having to live with the ramifications of Trump's actions, but they couldn't be more gleeful over on Fox with continual segments like this one talking about what a super genius Trump supposedly is, and pretending he's doing anything to look out for the needs of most voters out there, and not the one percent who have been lining up to kiss his ass.

Here's Gutfeld on this Friday's The Five serving up a big heaping helping of revisionist history while singing Trump's praises.

GUTFELD: Just stepping back, I just feel like, are there any politicians or political parties left?

Like I just, I feel as though Trump has flooded the zone. He's disappeared Democrats from the game board, but also any kind of like never Trumpy Republican... are they... do they still exist?

I don't think there's been any Republican president that's had a week like this. I don't remember it.

The party has never been this effective or successful in my, in my lifetime. I mean, maybe over time it happens, but this, you can't have a better week than this, and a lot of the stuff that he's doing, you know, in the executive orders, but also here is a layup because the solutions were always there.

It's just that the Dems refused to accept them. It was a failure not just of common sense, but also a failure of will.

No one is having any issue with what Trump is doing. They just didn't know it wasn't being done. They didn't know what they were missing, including in disasters.

This is a contrast between an actual president, and a cardboard prop.

You know, Trump is aware of what's going on on the ground. He actually listens to people, and if you tell him something, he's going to do something about it.

For some reason he's engaged, whether it's in crime, he'll talk to victims. With immigration he'll talk to border agents. He talks to people in AI.

He seems to get a grasp of almost every issue by talking to the people involved, but if you were in a disaster or a catastrophe, if you were a victim, and you went on any network and you were pleading, it would never get to Biden. Either he couldn't hear it or he wouldn't do anything about it.

And when you watch Trump act, signing all these executive orders and attacking every problem, you just don't, you don't just see his effectiveness, you realize what was missing. A leader.

We had 4 years without a leader and now we're acting like, wow, this feels pretty good. It's like, it's like having you suddenly you're like, oh, now I know what this is like. This is how it works. Pretty good.