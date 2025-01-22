Trump Slips In Dangerous Anti-Abortion Language Into Executive Order

Donald signed a flurry of executive orders into place; some were expected, some were mind-blowing, and others were revealing. None of them will help to lower egg prices, though. All of them will, however, hurt the red states, too, probably more than the blue states. For example, Donald rescinded Handsome Old President Biden's EO to lower prescription drug prices.

And then there's this from The New Republic:

...Monday night included one that cemented language at the executive level to delegitimize transgender identities. But within the fold of that order, titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government," lay another damaging detail: the elevation of fetal personhood to the national stage. "'Female' means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell," the order reads in part. "'Male' means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell." Unfortunately, there seems to be a misunderstanding by the authors of the executive order: all fetuses have phenotypically female genitalia until they reach six to seven weeks of gestation, at which point some fetuses can start to be visually differentiated as male, according to the National Institute of Health. By describing a fetus as a person from conception, Trump has legitimized fetal personhood. Pro-abortion activists have long warned that fetal personhood, an ideology that calls for providing equal human rights to a fetus (even if it's a cluster of cells), will effectively strip pregnant people of their own rights. The legal language employed by fetal personhood also effectively categorizes any person receiving an abortion at any stage as a murderer. But the concept of fetal personhood is not only weaponized to limit abortion access—it's also been leveraged at the state level to restrict IVF access for intended parents in places such as Alabama, and even used to limit access to forms of birth control. In May, the Texas GOP attempted to transform fetal personhood into law, claiming that "abortion is not healthcare, it is homicide," and called on lawmakers to extend "equal protection of the laws to all preborn children from the moment of fertilization."

I look forward to Donald's next EO that gives pregnant women the right to child support from the men who impregnated them from the point of conception when a sperm fertilizes an egg, usually within 24 hours of ovulation. Where are all those pro-IVF Republicans now?

Also, did Donald turn everyone into a woman? I'm a bit confused about this since fetuses have phenotypically female genitalia until they reach six to seven weeks of gestation. Is he ending that? How does any of this work? I'm sorry, I don't speak dumbfuck. I'd ask Donald, but he doesn't know what the fuck he's doing.