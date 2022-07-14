Pro-Lifer At Hearing: It's Not An Abortion If A 10-Year-Old Has The Procedure

Rep. Eric Swalwell seemed stunned at President & CEO of Americans United for Life Catherine Glenn Foster's lack of education over what an abortion procedure is. Swalwell brought up the case of the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that had to go out of state for an abortion after her attacker impregnated the child.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday after police say he admitted to raping the child on at least two occasions. Twice.

Still, right-wingers have been using that case as a piñata, downplaying the horrific incident, and even smearing the victim. The little girl had an abortion, and that's a fact, but not if you are Ms. Foster. Swalwell asked her about the Ohio case that's been picked up in the news following the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Do you think a 10-year-old should choose to carry a baby," Swalwell asked.

"I believe it would probably impact her...her life, so, therefore, it would fall under any exception and would not be an abortion," she said out loud.

"Wait. It would not be an abortion if a 10-year-old, with her parents, made the decision to not have a baby that was the result of a rape?" Swalwell asked.

"If a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape, and it was threatening her life, then that's not an abortion." she insisted. Then she said, "It wouldn't fall under any abortion restriction in our nation."

Narrator: She's a goddamn liar.

"Are you familiar with disinformation?" the California Congressman asked Sarah Warbelow, the Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign, who took Foster to school on abortion.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm about to slam my head into a wall or three. That woman was gaslighting us, and it's nauseating because she's doing it on the heels of our constitutionally protected right to having an abortion being overturned.

We are all Eric Swalwell right now.