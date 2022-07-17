CNN Analyst Thinks 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should Have Reported It Sooner

Imagine that.
By Conover KennardJuly 17, 2022

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday after police say he admitted to raping the 10-year-old girl from Ohio on at least two occasions. Right-wingers have been using that case to downplay rape and incest. The horrific Ohio case has been picked up in the news following the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

On CNN, Alice Elizabeth Stewart, who deserves to be mocked for eternity, took a shot at the child who was raped because why not. It's 2022, and empathy is no longer a thing, apparently. It only took 4 years with a raging narcissist at the helm for us to get here.

Stewart is the go-to source for the right-wing take on things for the media, and if she continues taking us back in time, she might find herself stoned to death for being a woman with an opinion. Whatever. Stuff happens.

"This girl, if she had reported this sooner, she could have opted for emergency contraceptives in this case," this whole entire bitch said. "Unfortunately, it was reported and got to the authorities too late for that."

Blaming the victim is so last decade right-wing. The child was raped twice by an adult. Twice. There are zero excuses for his violent soul-crushing behavior, and anyone that affords him that -- looking at you, Alice Stewart -- should be shunned from society forever, but have a nice day, Alice.

She doesn't care about the planet, so why care about a child.

Cruelty is the point.

