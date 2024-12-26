After Elon Musk bought Xitter (I'll never call that rancid shithole site X) in 2022, he broke the social media platform. In 2022, Xitter was valued at $5.7 billion. By 2023, that number dropped to nearly $3.9 billion. By 2024, the brand's value had fallen to $673.3 million. Leon eradicated the team setup to keep the platform safe, leaving moderation on the site nonexistent. When Leon bought Xitter, he claimed it should be politically neutral.

Elmo didn't keep that promise long and soon turned into a shitposting Edgelord while playing footsie with white nationalists. Then, the wealthiest man in the world went full-MAGA and bought the election for Donald. He even did his little dipshit dance onstage at a rally for Donald.

Users fled Xitter for Bluesky, a social media platform with CEO Jay Graber at the helm, where she has said that Bluesky is "billionaire proof."

This is a post from Jay Graber:

Happy winter solstice! As we head into the longest night of the year, may your holidays be filled with warmth and light. 🕯️🌲 — Jay 🦋 (@jay.bsky.team) 2024-12-22T03:05:34.589Z

ISN'T THAT REFRESHINGLY NORMAL?

I covered MAGA's reaction to Bluesky recently while noting that on the platform, I have received zero death threats, nor have I seen maps circulated of my home. That happened repeatedly on Xitter, though, and I reported them to no avail. The red hats are pissed off, whining that they're being censored because they can't be abusive dickheads on Bluesky. Poor babies:(

You can use this app to watch how many users Bluesky garners in real time. For giving tens of millions of people a safe social media platform to use, we're giving Bluesky the well-deserved 2024 Crookies Good Guys Award. Isn't it pretty?

Please help us during our Winter fundraiser! Check the links in the blue box below. There are options for subscribing to our ad-free version and/or making a one-time donation.

And our colleague Red Painter has a starter pack including the C&L writers and editors who are on Bluesky here. Follow us, and thanks!