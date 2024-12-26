2024 Bad Guys Crookie Award Goes To Sell Outs Mika And Joe

MSNBC viewers were shocked when Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski visited Mar-a-Lago right after the election to bow down to Vice President-elect Donald. No one should have been surprised because they did the same thing in 2016. When you break up with a narcissist, you're supposed to go 'no contact,' and Donald has even accused Scarborough of murder. However, he and Mika still played footsie with the wannabe fascist dictator, who is already creating chaos before darkening the doors of the White House once again.

We recently covered the network's plunging viewership, but it hasn't improved for them.

Via The Independent:

During the 12-7 p.m. Saturday block, MSNBC averaged 262,000 viewers overall to NewsNation’s 58,000 – a difference of 78 percent. Following Donald Trump’s electoral victory last month, disenchanted viewers have turned off CNN and MSNBC, while Fox News has seen its ratings surge. From the day after the election through last week, MSNBC averaged only 603,000 total viewers in primetime, less than half of its year-to-date average. CNN was also down 46 percent in primetime while Fox News was up 12 percent, nabbing 2.7 million viewers. MSNBC’s flagship shows Morning Joe and The Rachel Maddow Show have also suffered record-low ratings during this post-election recession. Late last month, Maddow saw her demo viewership sink to its lowest point since 2015. Meanwhile, this past Monday, Morning Joe had its third lowest-rated telecast since its 2007 launch and the smallest demo audience in over 17 years.

MSNBC executives think that viewers will return. After all, this happened in 2016 when MSNBC’s audience fell by 41 percent immediately after Hillary Clinton’s loss, but this is different. People have tuned out cable news after the media failed Americans so badly over their unfair coverage of Joe Biden while propping up that Lump at Mar-a-Lago. It feels so good to ignore the news and go outside to touch some grass.

I was never a Morning Joe fan, and I couldn't stomach seeing Mika cradling her coffee mug while bringing up her father for the eleventy bazillionth time. Still, the couple betrayed their viewers (twice!), and they called Donald a "fascist" but didn't mind hanging out with that fascist at his gaudy Florida home. And for their betrayal, they get our Crookie Bad Guy award and a sincere fuck you from us to them.

