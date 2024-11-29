Morning Joe Consequences? MSNBC Hemorrhages Viewers

There are consequences when you buddy up with a fascist who is hell-bent on destroying the very fabric of America. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Fox News, but that's to be expected since the network has brainwashed its viewers since its inception. MSNBC, though, is paying the price, and I'm OK with that since Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski kissed the ring at Mar-a-Lago right after the election.

According to Nielson Media Research, FOX News Channel (FNC) commanded the highest share of the cable news audience in network history, while MSNBC is facing an intense blowback over the Morning Joe hosts' staggering hypocrisy.

Morning Joe's viewers plunged to 37% after the co-hosts met with You Know Who. It gets worse because, on November 20th, it slumped to just 618,000 viewers and 49,000 in the 25-54 demo, marking a low going back to 2021. And the network is hurting now with other shows on MSNBC having marked all-time lows in the 25-54 demo, including Jose-Diaz Balart Reports, 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, Ana Cabrera Reports, Chris Jansing Reports, Katy Tur Reports, and The Reidout, according to the report.

They called Trump out for being a 'fascist,' then cozied up to him after his mind-blowing election victory. While the rest of us are preparing to fight for our country, the Morning Joe crew quickly caved.

Speaking of fighting for our country, try not to spend too much money on the holidays. The Lump will credit himself for Joe Biden's booming economy, but let's not help him with that. He did, after all, ride on Barack Obama's coattails and bragged about his economy right after taking office.

We aren't Mika and Joe. I still like Joy Reid, though. However, I've personally tuned out cable news and opted for a break from it all. Touch some grass, and don't spend much money on mundane things for the holidays. Just my two cents.

Are you still watching MSNBC?