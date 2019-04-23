Morning Psycho Responds To Faithful Viewer

The kids on Morning Joe were gleeful this morning when Orange Shitgibbon tweeted about them again with another derogatory nickname. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski were beside themselves as the hashtag #MorningPsycho climbed up the trending chart at Twitter.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Tuesday unloaded a barrage of criticism on "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough, labeling the talk-show host a "psycho" in a pair of tweets in which the president praised Fox News' "Fox & Friends" and also lashed out at a CNN host.

In the tweets, Trump referred to the MSNBC morning show as a "really bad show with low ratings" that would "only get worse," before turning his ire to CNN host Chris Cuomo.

...

The MSNBC host responded minutes later on his show, displaying a banner with the president's new nickname for him and commenting on Trump's supposed compliments relating to the show's influence.

“Why thank you,” Scarborough, a frequent critic of the president's responded. “I remember you telling [CNN president] Jeff Zucker that you didn’t need CNN, the entire network of CNN, to get elected, but you are saying our show is so powerful that we got you elected. Wow, that’s great!”

“He just can’t quit us,” he added.