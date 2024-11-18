'Morning Joe' Jumps Back On The Trump Train

These two insufferables even travelled down to Mar-a-Lago for their interview, just as they did in 2016. Highlighting just how completely obtuse the pair are, Scarborough said the co-hosts weren’t trying to “normalize” Trump.

Source: Daily Beast

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with President-elect Trump,” Brzezinski said. “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”

Scarborough said the trio used the meeting to discuss a “lot of issues” including “abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets.”

“It’s going to come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade that we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him so,” Scarborough said.

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski said. She added that it was the first time she or Scarborough had spoken with Trump since March 2020—except for a personal call Scarborough made to the former president the morning after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.