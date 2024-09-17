Morning Joe Calls Out JD Vance For Gaslighting Over Violence

Trump is now blaming Democratic 'rhetoric' for the latest assassination attempt and his libertarian lapdog running mate JD Vance is also calling for the left to 'tone down the rhetoric'.

Imagine that. Cognitive dissonance is a fascinating thing.

"Former president Trump is blaming Democrats after the second apparent assassination attempt against him," Mika Brzezinski said on Morning Joe.

"In an interview with Fox News Digital yesterday,Trump pointed the finger at President Biden and Vice President Harris, claiming their rhetoric is causing him to be shot at. He claimed Biden and Harris are, quote, destroying the country, both from the inside and out. He later warned on social media, quote, because of this communist left rhetoric -- "

"That's not inflammatory, is it?" Joe Scarborough interjected.

"And it'll only get worse. JD Vance echoed those remarks while speaking in Atlanta last night."

You know the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I'd say that's pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody is going to get hurt by it, and it is going to destroy this country, all of us. I promise, I will do my part to tone down the rhetoric, but, in particular, the people telling you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated, you guys need to cut it out or you're going to get somebody hurt.

"Well, this is what you would call gaslighting of the first order," Scarborough said.

"I'm not even going to respond to the hypocrisy. I'll just read from the New York Times this morning," he said.

"Peter Baker writes this in part, 'At the heart of today's eruption of political violence is Mr. Trump. A figure who seems to inspire people to make threats or take actions, both for him and against him. He has long favored the language of violence in his political discourse, encouraging supporters to beat up hecklers, threatening to shoot looters and undocumented migrants. mocking a near fatal attack on the husband of the Democratic House Speaker, and suggesting that a general he deems disloyal be executed.

"Mr. Trump insists his fiery speech to supporters on January 6th, 2021, was not responsible for the subsequent ransacking of the Capitol, he resisted pleas from advisors and his own daughter, other family members, as well, that day to do more to stop the assault. He even suggested that the mob might be right to want to hang his vice president and has since embraced the attackers as patriots whom he may pardon if elected again."