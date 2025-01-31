Trump DOJ Likely To Drop Investigation Into Ogles’ Very Suspicious Finances

Last year, C&L reported on the $1 million of financial discrepancies in Ogles’ disclosure documents. The issues are similar to those that led to the expulsion of George Santos from Congress. In August, the FBI executed a search warrant as part of its investigation. Also like Santos, Ogles seems to have fabricated large portions of his bio.

But by kowtowing to Dear Leader Trump, Ogles (R-TN) seems unlikely to meet Santos’ misfortune. Or any misfortune at all.

Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 reported Friday on “an unprecedented move that could signal plans by the Trump administration to drop the case against a Republican ally”:

With no explanation, Acting U.S. Attorney Brian McGuire filed a notice late Thursday to withdraw Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Levine and J. Christopher Suedekum from an on-going legal dispute over the FBI's access to evidence seized from Ogles last year. McGuire's motion said the case would now be handled completely out of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. That follows a recent move by the new Trump administration to force out the longtime head of DOJ's public corruption unit, Corey Amundson. That leaves another career prosecutor, John P. Taddei, a trial attorney in DOJ's public integrity section, on the Ogles case.

Ogles certainly knows how to work corruption in his favor. In addition to showing up to support Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, and calling the Trump insurrection “peaceful,” the Tennessee congressman sponsored a “Let Trump Speak” bill, as if the future felon were ever in danger of being silenced. Then, before Ogles’ beloved was in office a week, the Congressman introduced a go-nowhere resolution allowing a third term in office for the 78-year-old Trump, already the oldest ever to be sworn in. For extra Trump toadying, Ogles exempted former President Barack Obama from the measure.

For even more sucking up, “pro-life” Ogles ran to fellow Trump lickspittle Maria Bartiromo the morning after Wednesday night’s deadly plane crash in order to politicize the tragedy by blaming it on DEI.

Last year, Tennessee Republicans twisted rules to protect their scandal-plagued incumbent from challengers.

So why wouldn’t Ogles think corruption is A-OK in a Musk/Trump administration, so long as you kiss the right asses hard enough?