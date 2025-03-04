Texas Health Official: Measles Parties Are A Bad Idea, OK?

I can't believe this has to be said, but here we are.
Texas Health Official: Measles Parties Are A Bad Idea, OK?
Credit: Dave Haygarth/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMarch 4, 2025

As the outbreak of measles cases continues to rise in Texas, where a child recently died, Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, is warning about the danger of "measles parties."

The Dallas Morning News reports:

“We can’t predict who is going to do poorly with measles, being hospitalized, potentially get pneumonia or encephalitis, or potentially pass away from this,” he said, according to multiple news reports. “It’s a foolish thing to go have measles parties.”

It is not known if measles parties are actually popping up in West Texas. Asked for more information, Cook said, “It’s mostly been ... social media talk.”

Measles parties echo chicken pox parties from decades ago, when people would deliberately expose themselves or others to someone with a confirmed case in an attempt to spread the virus in a controlled environment.

The chicken pox vaccine was introduced to the public in 1995, largely ending the practice.

See, MAGA, vaccines work. Of the 146 reported cases in Texas, 141 were in people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. As of February 2025, 164 measles cases have been reported in nine states.

Measles parties - the deliberate act of exposing oneself or one's child to an infected person to build immunity. Do we really need to say this? They're a bad idea.

www.wired.com/story/measle...

Alt CDC (they/them) (@altcdc.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T02:13:25.685Z

How are some people so stupid?

Texas Doctor Warns Against 'Measles Parties' Amid Outbreak

www.newsweek.com/texas-doctor...

RoseMarie (@rosesbloom24.bsky.social) 2025-03-03T18:51:53.835Z

Same energy

Jonathan Howard (@joho.bsky.social) 2025-03-01T18:47:30.884Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon