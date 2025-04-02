Measles Vaccines Clinics Shut Across Texas As Funds Are Cut

Bob Kennedy's insane federal funding cuts have forced public health officials in one of Texas’ most populous counties — Dallas — to cancel dozens of vaccination clinics and lay off 21 workers on the front lines of combatting the state’s growing measles outbreak. But hey, as long as Bob can get his 'roids! Via NBC News:

“I just had to tell our commissioners this morning that we’ve had to cancel over 50 different clinics in our community,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director and health authority for the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department. Many of the clinics had been planned for schools in areas with low vaccination rates, he said. The vaccines, which included measles, mumps and rubella shots, were meant to be given free to families. The money being cut — $11.4 billion nationwide — was originally allocated to aid community health departments during the pandemic. Local public health officials have more recently been using the Covid funds for other public health initiatives, such as measles prevention, surveillance and testing.

Do you believe this shit? Of course you can. It's Trump World.

Last week however, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would “no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.” “That’s very short-sighted and not understanding of the way public health works,” Huang said. “Being prepared for Covid helps build our capacity to be able to respond to other issues.”

Of all the truly awful things the orange clown has done, letting Bob Kennedy take vaccines away from children just might be the worst.