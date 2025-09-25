Thanks, Trump Administration! Measles Hits 30+ Year High

Just as Sec. Robert F. “Brainworm” Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration are making vaccines and health care harder to get, at least one entirely preventable disease is surging.

Via Bloomberg:

The surge in measles cases this year, which has reached levels not seen since 1992, have alarmed public health experts. There have been 40 outbreaks this year, compared with 16 for all of 2024.

What's different about this year? Instead of a legit medical expert in charge of our public health, we have an unqualified anti-vaxxer.

If HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really cared about improving Americans' health, he’d be urging us all to get vaccinated against measles. Instead, Kennedy is shoving his sicko philosophy down the rest of our throats.

More from Bloomberg:

On Sept. 18, an influential vaccine panel — hand-picked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — voted to tweak the childhood vaccine schedule. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said children under 4 should not be given a combination shot for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, the virus that causes chickenpox, because it increases the rare risk of seizures. Only 15% of children get the combination shot for their first dose. People can still get this MMRV shot for the second dose. The shot’s manufacturer Merck & Co., has said “undermining MMRV vaccine access and confidence poses a significant health risk.”

Don’t tell me that eugenicist Kennedy, the Trump administration and their lickspittles in Congress are not trying to kill Americans. The only question is how many have to die before they are satisfied or shamed into reversing course?