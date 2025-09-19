Why Does Bob Kennedy Want Our Sweet Little Babies To Die?

Is he just incompetent, or a psychopath?
By Susie MadrakSeptember 19, 2025

Health experts are freaking after a panel of RFK-appointed advisers voted to recommend against administering combination vaccines to young children. (More doctor visits, more copays?) Via the Daily Beast:

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, made up of officials appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted on Thursday to stop recommending the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine to children under the age of 4.

Non-voting committee liaison member and president of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Jason Goldman, explained the situation to CNN, claiming, “It is the beginning of the end, because they are eroding confidence in the process.”

“They are taking away the freedom of choice of individuals to decide with their physician what is best for their health care. It affects coverage of vaccines, and it is laying the groundwork for decisions to be made without good scientific discussion or evidence.”

So why does Bob Kennedy want American babies to die of diseases that were almost obsolete? We know he's made millions from referrals in anti-vax lawsuits -- is it that simple?

Is he a Russian asset, recommended for this job by Vlad? They've already been pushing anti-vax propaganda for decades. None of it makes sense.

I don’t think any country in the history of the world has ever done anything as stupidly self destructive as what Trump and RFK jr are doing with vaccines.

Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T00:10:28.304Z

