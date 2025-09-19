Why Does Bob Kennedy Want Our Sweet Little Babies To Die?

Health experts are freaking after a panel of RFK-appointed advisers voted to recommend against administering combination vaccines to young children. (More doctor visits, more copays?) Via the Daily Beast:

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, made up of officials appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted on Thursday to stop recommending the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine to children under the age of 4.

Non-voting committee liaison member and president of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Jason Goldman, explained the situation to CNN, claiming, “It is the beginning of the end, because they are eroding confidence in the process.”

“They are taking away the freedom of choice of individuals to decide with their physician what is best for their health care. It affects coverage of vaccines, and it is laying the groundwork for decisions to be made without good scientific discussion or evidence.”