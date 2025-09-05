Colbert Watched The Kennedy Hearing So You Don't Have To

Colbert did an excellent job summing up the Senate Kennedy hearing yesterday. Via HuffPost:

“I gotta say, Health and Human Services is a bit of an odd title for him,” Colbert said, “because he looks neither healthy nor human.”

He rolled footage from the hearing during which Kennedy’s labored breathing could be heard as lawmakers spoke.

“I’ve never heard someone have sleep apnea while they’re still awake,” Colbert said.

As Colbert pointed out, it wasn’t just Democrats holding Kennedy’s feet to the fire. A number of GOP lawmakers also put him on blast.

“I support vaccines. I’m a doctor. Vaccines work,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who is a physician.

But Colbert spotted an immediate problem with Barrasso’s outrage: Earlier this year, he voted to confirm Kennedy, who was already widely known for his extremist views on vaccines and other health issues.

“I’m no doctor, but your results are in,” Colbert said. “And you just tested positive for bullshit.”