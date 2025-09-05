Colbert Watched The Kennedy Hearing So You Don't Have To

And he does such a good job!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 5, 2025

Colbert did an excellent job summing up the Senate Kennedy hearing yesterday. Via HuffPost:

“I gotta say, Health and Human Services is a bit of an odd title for him,” Colbert said, “because he looks neither healthy nor human.”

He rolled footage from the hearing during which Kennedy’s labored breathing could be heard as lawmakers spoke.

“I’ve never heard someone have sleep apnea while they’re still awake,” Colbert said.

As Colbert pointed out, it wasn’t just Democrats holding Kennedy’s feet to the fire. A number of GOP lawmakers also put him on blast.

“I support vaccines. I’m a doctor. Vaccines work,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who is a physician.

But Colbert spotted an immediate problem with Barrasso’s outrage: Earlier this year, he voted to confirm Kennedy, who was already widely known for his extremist views on vaccines and other health issues.

“I’m no doctor, but your results are in,” Colbert said. “And you just tested positive for bullshit.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon