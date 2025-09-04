New DeSantis Death Plan: Ending All Vaccine Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims his state is where “woke goes to die.” But he and his dangerous crackpot of a surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo seem just as hell-bent on killing their own constituents.

The New York Times explains the DeSantis/Ladapo effort to make infectious diseases great again:

Florida plans to become the first state to end all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren, rejecting a practice that public health experts have credited for decades with limiting the spread of infectious diseases. … “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?” Dr. Ladapo, a vocal denigrator of vaccines, said to applause during an event on Wednesday in Valrico, Fla., near Tampa. “Your body is a gift from God.” He added that the administration would be “working to end” all vaccine mandates. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” Dr. Ladapo said.

A Black man likening life-saving vaccines to slavery went over well in MAGA world, I’m sure. In case you don’t think the death plan is deliberate, you may recall that Dr. Ladapo’s idea of “freedom” includes refusing to wear a mask in the office of a cancer patient during the COVID pandemic. That patient was a Democratic state senator so we know why DeSantis and his surgeon general would have been fine with killing her.

But non-woke school children is a whole ‘nother level of lethal intent. Maybe Secretary Robert F. "Brain Worm" Kennedy Jr. hasn’t gotten around to scrubbing it yet, but his own CDC website states, “Vaccines can prevent common diseases that used to seriously harm or even kill infants, children, and adults. Without vaccines, your child is at risk of becoming seriously ill or even dying from childhood diseases such as measles and whooping cough.”

Also, unvaccinated children can easily spread diseases to other members of their family, including infants who are too young to be vaccinated and immunocompromised adults. The U.S. already had an outbreak of the once-eliminated measles, thanks to low vaccination rates. COVID is spreading again, too. Just as Kennedy and his minions are making it harder to get vaccinated against that.

Hey, Floridians and other red staters, if you don’t like the idea of your government deliberately trying to kill you, you might consider moving out west. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have decided to form a “health alliance” to protect against the “politicization of science” by using “consistent, science-based recommendations they can rely on.” The governors described Brain Worm's CDC as “a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences.”