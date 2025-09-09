Fox News Medical Expert Blasts Florida For Ending Vaccine Mandates

Dr Marc Siegel, the pro-Trump physician, told Stuart Varney last week and Fox and Friends today that Florida's Attorney. Gen. attempting to eliminate all vaccine mandates is detrimental to the health and safety of all Floridians.

Notorious anti-vax lunatic Joseph Ladapo, who happens to be Florida's Surgeon General is trying to end vaccine mandates for all schools in Florida.

Fox News' senior medical analyst Marc Siegel. Yes, that Marc Siegel went on Fox and Friends and gave a decent explanation why Ladapo is out of his fricking mind.

Sean Hannity's main squeeze did the interview.

EARHARDT: The Florida Surgeon General is saying that when it comes to vaccines, parents should have the right to decide what they put in their children's bodies, wanting to end the vaccine mandates for public schools down in Florida. Good idea or bad idea? SIEGEL: Bad idea. I wrote an op-ed yesterday at FoxNews.com, thanks to our great digital team, that there's two reasons for vaccination. One is personal choice. Protect yourself. The other is protect your community. And it depends on the vaccine. And during the pandemic, with all of the mandates, we lost sight of one of the main reasons for vaccination, protecting the community. And when it comes to the measles vaccine, it's a wildly contagious virus and an incredibly effective vaccine at preventing spread that's been around for 60 years. So the individual has a right, but so does the school. The school has a right to say, how do I create a safe environment? How do I protect children who can't take a vaccine? It's like nobody out there would say, can I bring a knife to school? Of course you can't. And you can't bring measles to school either. So we want to protect people who can't be vaccinated against measles. That's the reason for community immunity. Two concepts, personal choice, yes, yes, community immunity also, depending on which vaccine we're talking about. Okay.

Dr. Siegel, for once, sounds like an actual doctor in this segment.