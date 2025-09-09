John Oliver Skewers Florida Surgeon General For Eliminating Vaccine Mandates

Following HHS Secretary RFJK Jr destroying access to COVID vaccines, Florida Ladapo ordered that getting your child vaccinated is now your choice.

He is not kidding.

The job of any Surgeon General is to look after the health and welfare of those they serve.

Unfortunately for Florida, Gov. DeSantis and Joseph Ladapo's interest lie in pushing their ignorant anti-vaccine views onto the entire state; putting all children at risk of diseases that had been formally eradicated.

LADAPO: The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida life. All of them. All of them. Yeah, all of them. Vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, diphtheria, whooping cough, all of them! OLIVER: It is genuinely weird to hear such terrifying news announced so cheerfully.

This is a fake ad coming out of Florida: DeSantis: Wanna get polio, the measles,mumps, or the whooping cough? Then get away from wokeism from states like California and come to Florida. Just think how much more time you can spend taking care of your sick kids instead of sending them off to school?

OLIVER: He's been a supporter of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID, even though it's been repeatedly shown not to work on it. He called for a halt to adding fluoride to Florida's water supply, and recently stated, I support the decision to consume raw milk amid an outbreak of E. coli linked to it in his state. And he took some pretty wild swings in his speech against vaccine mandates, including this. Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. LADAPO: Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don't have that right. OLIVER: Okay. Now, much like a Florida textbook, I'm going to skip right past the slavery part and point out, you are the Surgeon General. It is actually your obligation to advise people on what vaccines should be in their children's bodies.

