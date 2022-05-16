Quack FL Surgeon General: Forcing Vaccines On Health Workers Is 'Lunacy'

Speaking at Seminole State College today, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo General claimed personal freedom is more important to him as a doctor than protecting Americans and health care workers from the pandemic.

Continuing to try and "own the libs" instead of acting like state legislators and medical professionals, Governor Ron DeSantis and his wacko Surgeon General continued their rants against any form of vaccine mandates against the highly infectious virus, including any requirements for health care workers.

Ladapo was happy health care providers weren't dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated during the pandemic in Florida.

"A personal decision they choose to not do for a variety of reasons," he said.

Ladapo continued, “I personally, and I know many of you appreciate that Florida fortunately never went down that path of disregard for human beings and lunacy because it doesn’t make sense. It also happens to be crazy.”

The only crazy here is Dr. Ladapo.

DeSantis also addressed the crowd and said he was glad he "protected our nurses against mandates.”