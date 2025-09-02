Over New CDC Guidelines, CVS Stops Covid Shots In 16 States

Even though federal officials claim that COVID vaccines remain available to everyone, experts suggest that this assertion is misleading, as the more narrow approval may raise significant barriers to access for many Americans. Seniors will be able to get vaccinated, and younger people with health conditions, but this administration isn't worried about anyone else. And it's not just CVS. It's Walgreens, too.

Via CBS News:

CVS and Walgreens are now requiring a prescription or are not offering COVID-19 vaccines in some states as the companies attempt to follow state guidelines that require approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for all seniors, but only for younger adults and children with health conditions.

In a statement, CVS said the pharmacy chain cannot vaccinate those even with a prescription in Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico due to state laws and regulations.

"Based on the current regulatory environment," CVS said it's offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

...

In the other 16 states, CVS said it can administer a COVID-19 vaccination, depending on the patient's age, with an authorized prescriber's prescription.

In a statement, Walgreens said, "With the recent FDA approval of the 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens is prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so.