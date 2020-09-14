Fox Host Confronts Trump Official Over Nevada Superspreader Rally

Mango Mussolini held an indoor rally in Nevada this weekend, with barely a mask to be found there.

Trump 2020 organizers refused to adhere to the rules of his own administration, the CDC, and the orders of Nevada's governor by holding an indoor rally with thousands of unprotected supporters.

Trump 2020 Campaign Comms director Erin Perrine used what-about-ism to compare a Trump rally to a Black Lives Matter event. Civil rights! (Black Lives Matter marches are held outdoors and nearly every protestor wears a mask.)

Host Sandra Smith immediately disarmed her like an elementary school child and said, "Erin it's like two wrongs don't make a right."

Trump is taking a lot of heat for holding a super spreader event in Nevada over the weekend and even Trump apologist Ari Fleischer slammed Trump for it.

Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea. https://t.co/JGto1F5suc — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 14, 2020

Perrine joined Fox News' America's Newsroom earlier and was confronted by host Sandra Smith.

SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS: I have to ask you about this rally over the weekend, last night in Nevada. Clearly when you look at the videos, when you look at the pictures, you see that people are not social distanced, they’re indoors against the governor’s orders in that state to not gather in groups of more than 50 people. You see that and you think about the enormous sacrifice that we’ve made as Americans to stop the spread of this virus and to tackle this pandemic, and I’ll just ask you as a member of the president’s campaign why you saw this as a risk worth taking to crowd those people?

Joe Biden made the case this could be a superspreader event, she added and said, "The governor has called it shameful, dangerous, and irresponsible to do this. Why do it?”

Perrine responded like many MAGA supporters who have been claiming their freedoms have been infringed upon regardless if the infect their friends, neighbors or family members.

“Under the First Amendment we’re allowed to have a peaceful assembly of people and we brought … we had hand sanitizer readily available, masks handed to every individual, and temperature checks.”

Perrine then blamed BLM protests to excuse Trump's despicable behavior.

That's a favorite tactic for Trump-officials. Justify actions that threaten the safety of the American people by saying, whataboutthem.

Smith came back and correctly said it sounds "like two wrongs don't make a right."

She continued, "I mean, this goes against the president’s own administration guidelines. It goes against the CDC guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.”

Perrine replied, “The American people can make the choice to join us in person or join us online. That’s their right as the American people. We are reopening this country and safely doing so. We have health and safety precautions where you don’t see those at any of those violent protests or riots."

There was nothing safe about Trump's rally and it is inexcusable.

The Trump campaign should be prosecuted for purposefully spreading a disease to citizens with no regard for their health and well-being.

Betcha Trump's people had everyone there sign a waiver (again) preventing lawsuits against the campaign if anyone there contracts COVID.