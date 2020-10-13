Trump Delusional At Rally: 'I Feel So Powerful - I'll Kiss The Guys And The Beautiful Women'

Trump was infected with COVID a little more than 11 days ago, so last night he told his fawning rally goers in Sanford Florida that he feels invincible and that he's immune to the coronavirus now.

Superspeader? Ya think?

Trump was lying, misleading, exaggerating, (you know his usual shtick during his campaign rallies) but with the aid of his super cocktail coronavirus medication, he seems more hyped up than usual.

Trump said, "Now they say I'm immune. I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. [pause] I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and everybody. I'll just give ya a big fat kiss."

Not for nothing, but he's still contagious at this point.

And what Trump said immediately brings back memories of 2016, when the Access Hollywood tape was released of him saying he serially attacks women all the time because he's a celebrity and can get away with it.

Trump: I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Billy Bush: Whatever you want. Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

It's been documented that certain drugs make a person feel powerful and omnipotent, almost like they can walk on water.

Claiming he's virtually immune to COVID is criminal. By holding campaign rallies to make his ego feel better he's spreading the myth that a person does not need to fear being infected or infecting another person because Covid will all just go away.