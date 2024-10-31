The Grabber Will Protect Women 'Whether They Like It Or Not'?

The disgraced former President, with a lengthy history of misogyny, made remarks at his Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally, combining a 'sir story' with odd language.

"I wanna protect the women of our country," he said before saying he shouldn't say that. But because "he's President," he did, and claimed, "They said, 'Sir, please don't say that.'"

"Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not," he added.

Kamala Harris immediately weighed in, writing on Xitter, "Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body."

"Whether you like it or not," she added.

Others jumped in, too.

Donald Trump-the "protecter"



I did try and f*ck her, she was married



I moved on her like a b*tch



She's now got the big phony t*ts



I just start kissing them..And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything



Grab em by the p*ssy. You can do anything#HarrisSurge https://t.co/fFv8TJC0xX — Adam Cohen | Lawyer. Activist. Advocate. #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) October 31, 2024

Let’s be clear. He is the greatest enemy of women ever to have been president. Women are dying and suffering because of Trump. Women have been raped and abused by Trump. If re-elected, a national abortion ban will put millions of more women at risk. https://t.co/wK5NqqY259 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2024

The women of this country are going to protect ourselves and our daughters from this motherfucking predator whether he likes it or not. https://t.co/qMrKXX3SyX — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 31, 2024

Why the fuck would we want you to be "our protector" when you are the one we need protection from? Women happen to like their freedom and their rights and we can still vote-whether you like it or not. #RoevemberIsComing #RoeYourVote https://t.co/bszG5WlqSU — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) October 31, 2024

“I’m going to do it whether they like it or not” feels…. on brand for a predator. https://t.co/uFurfpqnja — The Seneca Project (@senecaprojectus) October 31, 2024

Trump’s closing message to women is “I’m going to do it whether you like it or not.”



You can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/UEtcETWTl8 — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 31, 2024

There is a long list of women who have accused Trump of rape and sexual misconduct. Women are dying after he overturned Roe. What a creepy timeline we're all stuck in. Women need protection from him.