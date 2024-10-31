The Grabber Will Protect Women 'Whether They Like It Or Not'?

The disgraced former President, with a lengthy history of misogyny, made remarks at his Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally, combining a 'sir story' with odd language.
"I wanna protect the women of our country," he said before saying he shouldn't say that. But because "he's President," he did, and claimed, "They said, 'Sir, please don't say that.'"
"Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not," he added.
Kamala Harris immediately weighed in, writing on Xitter, "Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body."
"Whether you like it or not," she added.
Others jumped in, too.
There is a long list of women who have accused Trump of rape and sexual misconduct. Women are dying after he overturned Roe. What a creepy timeline we're all stuck in. Women need protection from him.