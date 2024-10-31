The Grabber Will Protect Women 'Whether They Like It Or Not'?

That's rapey talk, Mr. Stinky VonShitzenpants, sir.
By Conover KennardOctober 31, 2024

The disgraced former President, with a lengthy history of misogyny, made remarks at his Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally, combining a 'sir story' with odd language.

"I wanna protect the women of our country," he said before saying he shouldn't say that. But because "he's President," he did, and claimed, "They said, 'Sir, please don't say that.'"

"Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not," he added.

Kamala Harris immediately weighed in, writing on Xitter, "Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body."

"Whether you like it or not," she added.

Others jumped in, too.

There is a long list of women who have accused Trump of rape and sexual misconduct. Women are dying after he overturned Roe. What a creepy timeline we're all stuck in. Women need protection from him.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon