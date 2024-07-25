The Felon: If A Candidate Committed Crimes, They Should Be Disqualified

Trump must be the least self-aware person in the world, but his supporters lap his gibberish up. On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to lash out over his gag order, which he falsely claimed, prevented him from talking shit about Kamala Harris. Fact check: he's insane.

By Tuesday night in Charlotte, N.C., Trump had made false accusations against his opponent, and his projection skills were at an IMAX level. In doing so, he said criminals shouldn't be qualified to run for the Presidency.

"She (Kamala Harris) shouldn't even be allowed to run for president, what she's done," he said. "She's committed crimes."

Trump, not Harris, is the first former president in history to be criminally convicted, having been found guilty of falsifying business records. And it's not over. Trump's time in office was a 4-year crime spree. The felonious grifter is the first former President to beg for immunity for the crimes he committed, and he's a rapist who is all over the Epstein document dump. He had that pedo on speed dial.

And that nut appeared to think that Kamala Harris, not Joe Biden, is the President. But sure, it's Joe Biden who is in cognitive decline. He also said, "You're not going to teach a criminal not to be a criminal. It's just not going to happen."

We agree!