The Felon Launches Conspiracy Theory To Explain Empty Seats At Rally

The felonious former President gave a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening at the same arena where Kamala Harris's took place just four days earlier. Harris filled the venue to capacity. Trump did not, as seen from photos circulating on the Internet. Earlier, though, he attacked Harris over her crowd, falsely claiming there were empty seats, and attendees quickly exited the venue. Trump isn't even good at projection. Once you catch on to his game, you learn that everything he says about someone else is a confession.

"But the school administration stopped us from getting another 500, 600, even 1,000 people in," Trump claimed just before increasing the number. "Thousands of people were told no, and that was OK. But we could have fit another 600 people."

"So I don't know anything about the school," he continued. "I don't know anything about this school, but they could have allowed more people. You got people standing outside. Look at all the people outside. They could have come in."

Then, of course, he said, he said, "So, I'm not sure if I'm going to be sending anybody to this school. I'm not happy about it. If they're going to stand in the way of admitting people to our rally, just imagine what they're going to do on election day."

Sure thing, buddy. I'm thinking this is a YOU problem.

Kamala’s rally in Atlanta vs. Trump’s rally in Atlanta just a few days apart.



What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/E434tt56lM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2024

A lot of empty seats at the Donald Trump rally in Atlanta 👀



Vice President Harris had every single seat filled in the same arena just this week. pic.twitter.com/RzKK72LTrz — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) August 3, 2024

Lots of empty seats at Trump’s rally after it started. That’s Marjorie Taylor Greene on the screen.



Kamala Harris had this same arena filled. pic.twitter.com/4GkGlhAr0x — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2024

Left: Vice President Harris’ completely full rally in Atlanta four days ago



Right: Empty seats at Trump’s Atlanta rally in the exact same arena today pic.twitter.com/r6pEpFQ7nd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 3, 2024

Camera pans to show many empty seats as Trump is speaking



(This arena was completely full during Vice President Harris’ rally earlier this week) pic.twitter.com/6exQsaBMO9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 3, 2024

"I'm not happy about it" -- Trump is very defensive about his crowd size tonight relative to Kamala Harris's in the same building a few days earlier 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bVbKL07Jvi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2024

In true form, Trump attacked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's wife, and he glitched out when trying to say Kamala Harris's name. And I don't even know what Lumpy is trying to say here: