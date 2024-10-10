Trump Said 'We Never Have An Empty Seat' In Arena Packed With Empty Seats

Bye-bye, MAGA.
By Conover KennardOctober 10, 2024

"We do a lot of these beautiful rallies, and it's so great," the felonious scandal-plagued, repetitious former president said on Wednesday. "We never have an empty seat, never have, look at it." Even though the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, can accommodate between 7,200 and 8,800 attendees, where Trump spoke, there were a massive number of empty seats. It's not 2016 anymore.

People in the arena were seen walking about while Bloaty McBatshit was still speaking. Wednesday's rally will give the former President another narcissistic injury.

And in donations, Harris is trouncing Trump. The Trump campaign's report showed that the ex-President raised $43 million in August. In contrast, Harris's campaign raised $190 million in August.

Bye-bye, MAGA.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon