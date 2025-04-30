Trump At Rally With Empty Seats: AOC And Bernie's Crowds Are Smaller Than Mine

Donald celebrated his disastrous and chaotic 100th day in office by holding a rally in Michigan, where he aired his grievances about Democrats and "communist judges." And, of course, he repeated his 2020 election lie. Donald said, "Nothing will stop me."

The narcissistic bloviating blowhard said, “We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country!”

In history, you guys. So, then he focused on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Fight Oligarchy' rallies that have drawn tens of thousands of enthusiastic attendees in Republican areas.

"They have no candidates," Donald said. "And, you know, when they say that Bernie...Bernie's probably the best they have. By the way, he's about seven years older than me, more. Eight years older."

"One thing I got to give him credit," he continued. "He's a lunatic, but he's still pretty sharp. And he's going around with AOC plus three. You know, the plus three follow-up. They hang on for little bits. They hang on for nuggets."

Fact check: The Squad has not been featured at their rallies.

"And they get crowds," he said. "They say, oh, the crowd was...Our crowds are so much bigger than their crowds."

"Their crowds are small," he insisted. "If I ever had a crowd like their biggest crowd, they'd say it's over for Trump."

As The Guardian noted, "But the cavernous sports and expo centre in the city of Warren, near Detroit, was only half full for the rally, and a steady stream of people left before the end of his disjointed and meandering 89-minute address."

AOC responded:

Tell me we're in his head without telling me we're in his head — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2025

Check out Bernie and AOC's crowd numbers:

AOC: On the way here, we got a very interesting piece of news: some of the Republicans whose districts we visited just warned their leadership that they’re not sure they can vote for Medicaid cuts now.



That’s you, Montana.

That’s you, Colorado.

That’s you, Arizona.

That’s you,… pic.twitter.com/qnkza5zGJU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025

Others weighed in, too.

Says the guy talking to a 3,500 seat auditorium with plenty of empty seats. — Cavalier Texan (@aggieman1973.bsky.social) 2025-04-29

More people filled an arena in crimson red Nampa, Idaho to see AOC and Bernie than Trump here in Michigan. They had to turn people away at the doors. — Mychal Lowman (@mylo.bsky.social) 2025-04-30

We literally just had UPS come out today saying 20,000 workers are being laid off, and they fly a "jobs jobs jobs" banner in the crowd. Just wow — Bman (@bmanlegoboy.bsky.social) 2025-04-30

I'd rather slide down a fifty-foot razor blade into a pile of salt than attend a Trump rally. I'd love to go to an AOC and Bernie rally, though! One gives hope while the other is depressing as fuck.