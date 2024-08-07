Compare The Felon's Rally With Empty Seats Vs. Kamala's Filled Arena

Future Madam President Kamala Harris's rallies, compared to Donald Trump's in the same arenas, have ended with the same results. The felon gave a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening, and you could clearly see a lot of empty seats, but Kamala's rally was filled to capacity. Trump tried to explain that previously with a bonkers conspiracy theory, so I can't wait to hear how he explains the comparisons with the rallies in Philly.

The Kamala/Walz campaign posted this on Truth Social, too. For a pro-Trump site, it garnered a staggering 1,056 likes.

Harris rally vs. Trump rally



Same arena in Philly pic.twitter.com/YqRiRIPRrW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

Below, same arena:

Harris campaign today on top.

Trump campaign, a few days earlier, below.

Notice all the empty seats in lower photo (click to enlarge).



Donald's revenge and self-pity tour is wearing thin. pic.twitter.com/Ww9BgrGIPQ — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 7, 2024

Hey MAGA. That ain’t a red wave you’re seeing. It’s all them empty red seats at Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/4oCREst2jn — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 7, 2024

Last month when Trump came to this arena in my district the seats were as empty as his promises.



Tonight @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz came with a message of joy, focused on the future — and the crowd looked a bit different. pic.twitter.com/4CORtA18l2 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) August 7, 2024

Left: Vice President #KamalaHarris’ completely full rally in Atlanta four days ago



Right: Empty seats at Trump’s Atlanta rally in the exact same arena today@KamalaHQ pic.twitter.com/G2t29cY7lX — Nguyen #fbpe #fbr (@haaohaoo) August 3, 2024

Crowds are important to Trump, a man who seeks a constant source of adoration. Democrats don't buy banners and whatnot to wave around, but that seems to be changing as Harris and Walz fired up the masses by using love instead of chaos and hate. We might even be able to take the word patriot back -- and the American flag from those who inadvertently mock it by propping up the most corrupt former President of our lifetimes.