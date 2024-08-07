Compare The Felon's Rally With Empty Seats Vs. Kamala's Filled Arena

Future Madam President Kamala Harris's rallies, compared to Donald Trump's in the same arenas, have ended with the same results. The felon gave a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening, and you could clearly see a lot of empty seats, but Kamala's rally was filled to capacity. Trump tried to explain that previously with a bonkers conspiracy theory, so I can't wait to hear how he explains the comparisons with the rallies in Philly.
The Kamala/Walz campaign posted this on Truth Social, too. For a pro-Trump site, it garnered a staggering 1,056 likes.
Crowds are important to Trump, a man who seeks a constant source of adoration. Democrats don't buy banners and whatnot to wave around, but that seems to be changing as Harris and Walz fired up the masses by using love instead of chaos and hate. We might even be able to take the word patriot back -- and the American flag from those who inadvertently mock it by propping up the most corrupt former President of our lifetimes.