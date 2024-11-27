Tuberville Slagged After Confusing Russia For The United States

Tuberville continues to prove himself the most inept of Vladimir Putin's useful idiots in the U.S. Senate. In this case, he claimed that the United States has spent $211 billion in Ukraine and that "NATO" has only spent about $52 billion. A few problems with that sentence:

1. He took that $211 billion from a Reuters story from earlier this year. It's actually an estimate from a senior U.S. defense official on what Russia had spent to that point. So, strike one.

2. The United States is a part of NATO, so claiming "NATO spent..." is nonsensical. (strike two)

3. If Tuberville meant the EU, he might be surprised to find out, because he's ignorant of even the basic facts, that "The European Union and its member states have so far granted Ukraine $156 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, 2022." (Source)

The United States has spent $106 billion (according to the Council on Foreign Relations, as of Sept 27, 2024). That includes weapons, equipment, and other military support making up the majority, with further money for budget and humanitarian support.

And if Tuberville meant "the rest of the world," one would also include the UK, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Australia, etc. So none of his numbers are factual.

We used to use a certain word about people who knowingly spread misinformation for an enemy of the United States. It certainly applies to this Russian shill.

Source: 1819 News

President-elect Donald Trump is the only person who can end the war between Ukraine and Russia, according to U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn). During an interview on Fox Business News' "Kudlow" on Monday, Tuberville said he was disappointed that the Biden administration was escalating the war weeks before a new administration took over. "Very disappointing in what the Biden administration is doing. I know behind the scenes President Trump does have some of his people talking to people in the Biden administration. Right now, I'll just say this: Russia is losing 1,000 people a day. One thousand people a day are dying in this war that should never have been fought, and all we had to do was promise Vladimir Putin that we would not make Ukraine NATO. That's water underneath the bridge now," Tuberville said. "President Trump has got to get it over with," he added. "One of the first things he has to do is sit down with President Putin. Get it done. Get a boundary that both Ukraine and Russia can live with and get on with life. We have destroyed the young people of Russia (and) the young people of Ukraine. It's been devastating to our pocketbook. We have spent $211 billion, and NATO has only spent about $52 billion. Look at what the American taxpayer has had to pay for this war as compared to everybody else all over the world…$52 billion, it's wrong but we've got to get out of this and the only one that can do it is Donald Trump."

Sen. Tuberville's work for Mother Russia.

The United States has sent $211 BILLION of your tax dollars to Ukraine,



4X as much as the rest of the world COMBINED. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) November 25, 2024

And some less-than-kind responses for this Russian asset paid by American taxpayers.

100% wrong...

how can you be this stupid and still in congress pic.twitter.com/lGdyg8nUxt — david D. (@secretsqrl123) November 26, 2024

All those rubles got you confusing USA for russia pic.twitter.com/qIM6ZpU5M3 — WarrensBuffet (@warrensbuffet2) November 26, 2024