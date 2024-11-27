A Democrat Steps Forward To Show How We CLOBBER Trump

Democrats need to fight. And fight dirty.
By Cliff SchecterNovember 27, 2024

Democrats are sadly often known for being "nice." "Collegial." Respecting precedent. The Republican Party has been in the process of throwing all those things overboard to varying degrees since the rise of Newt Gingrich 30 years ago. It has only gotten worse with the likes of Tom DeLay, Mitch McConnell, William Rehnquist, John Roberts, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Karl Rove, Sarah Palin and many more figures. But Donald Trump has taken it to a whole other level.

Democrats need to fight. And fight dirty. Control the narrative, make charges against Republicans the media will cover, counterattack ferociously when attacked and so much more. I talk about it in my rant I now regularly do at the start of each of my livestreams. I have some ideas, let's just say :).

