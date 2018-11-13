Stephen Colbert Explains To Trump How Elections Work

The Late Show host explained last night why we simply couldn't accept Trump's suggestion that we go with the Florida results from Tuesday nights. He compared it to saying a baseball game should be scored according to what time you went to sleep.

He said it was "nerve wracking" waiting for the final results.

"It's like waiting for the results from the doctor," Stephen Colbert joked. "You'll have to call your previous partners and let them know."

He also got in a lot of jabs at Trump's performance in Paris. Make sure you watch all the way to the end.