Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence As He Heads Back To Court Today

Last week, Luigi Mangione spoke out for the first time since his arrest, releasing a statement on a new website launched by his legal defense team.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” writes Mangione. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

In addition to Mangione's statement, a message from his attorneys is on the homepage.

“Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation,” reads the message. “The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.”