What an insufferable little dick.
Elon Gets Mad If You Call Him A Dick. Do Not Call Him A Dick, OK?
Credit: OnInnovation/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 21, 2025

Leon Musk is a sensitive little flower. This time, he took issue with Rep. Robert Garcia after the California Democrat noted that Marjorie Taylor Greene showed Hunter Biden's dick pic in Congress, so Garcia displayed a picture of President Elon Musk as a dick pic.

And proving that Republicans love cancel culture and free speech, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, called Garcia out with a threatening letter for that and for saying, "What the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy.”

Garcia posted the letter on his Bluesky and Xitter account, saying that “members of Congress must have the right to forcefully oppose the Trump Administration. I will not be silenced."

So if you criticize Elon Musk, Trump’s DOJ will send you this letter. Members of Congress must have the right to forcefully oppose the Trump Administration. I will not be silenced.

Robert Garcia (@robertgarcia.bsky.social) 2025-02-20T19:55:59.203Z

Martin is a dick, too. As Donald's interim U.S. attorney, he filed a motion to dismiss a January 6 defendant's indictment while he was listed as counsel for the defendant.

When Leon came out at CPAC with a roaring chainsaw yesterday, I could only think, what a dick. That's what he will do with Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. MAGA, you'll be calling him a dick soon, too.

