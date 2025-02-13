Dem Rep Won't Be Tone Policed By CNN: Elon Musk Is A Dick

Rep Garcia called Elon Musk a dick on CNN after he had earlier attacked Marjorie Taylor Greene for being classless and showing dick pics of Hunter Biden who is now leading a House committee.

Elon Musk refuses to be transparent about his business dealings and finances tied to the federal government, yet demanding that the entire federal government be bowed down to his will is ludicrous and immoral.

At the same time, Rep Garcia is calling out the Georgia Klan mom for being one of the most uncouth, uncivil, unserious, and deluded persons to be running any Committee in the House of Representatives.

Garcia: "I find it ironic that our chairman, Rep. Greene, is in charge of running this committee. In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our Oversight hearing, so I thought I'd bring one as well. This, of course, is President Elon Musk ... " — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-12T16:03:27.193Z

CNN's Brianna Keilar played TONE POLICE to the Congressman about his description of Musk.

KEILAR: I want to hear why, but do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging for confronting what is a potentially irreversible transformation of the US government? GARCIA: Well, he is a dick, and I think that he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important, and what the American public want, is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country, and it's important to push back on the chairperson of this committee. I mean, Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about having decorum, about bipartisanship. This is the person that lies more than anybody else in the entire Congress. And so if she is going to make a mockery of hearings, I want to make sure that us as Democrats are bringing that same level of energy. And of course, after those comments, we went into exactly what Elon Musk is trying to do, dismantling the Department of Labor, dismantling the Department of Education, dismantling all of our consumer protection agencies. And so it's all important, but it's also important to get the attention of the American public and call Elon Musk out for what he is, and to make people know that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a serious legislator and she shouldn't be treated as such.

Garcia's accounting of Marjorie Taylor green is accurate shows the Takeover of the GOP by miscreants, Misfits, malcontents, and conspiracy theorists.

By the way calling Elon Musk a dick is way more subtle description of his actions than the words I would choose.