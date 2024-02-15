'Level Of Insanity': Dem Tears Marge A New One At Vaccine Hearing

California Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia tore into controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene today at the vaccine safety hearing over her conspiracy theories and "insanity" when likening the vaccines to the Holocaust. Garcia gave Marge a well-deserved public spanking as he held up the receipts in the form of a placard to show her social media rantings about COVID-19.

He noted that she "has spread misinformation, encouraged parents to refuse routine vaccinations for their children, which you just heard by the way, and even compared our pandemic efforts responses to the Holocaust."

"I want to just actually read something which is in the public record," Garcia continued. "I'm not saying anything that's not in the public record."

"That a member of this committee actually said, the same person that is actually attacking vaccines, said that vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," he said. "I want to read that again."

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," he said. "That is the level of insanity and attacks that we are having here as we actually debate the lives saved around vaccinations. Now this same member has also held shadow public hearings promoting ideas that COVID is a bioweapon to target people of specific races and that vaccines, and I quote, cause turbo cancers."

"I want to read you this quote, and it's in again in the public record at a hearing," Garcia said. "Have the COVID vaccines resulted in an increase in cancers and are turbo cancers real?"

No, they have not.

"Now, Mr. Chairman, this is, in my opinion, just insanity," he continued. "We know that's not the case. Dr. Marks, can you clarify once again for the American people, do the COVID vaccines cause turbo cancers?"

"I'm a hematologist oncologist that's board certified," Dr. Marks said. "I don't know what a turbo cancer is. It was a term that was used first in a paper in mouse experiments describing an inflammatory response. We have not detected any increase in cancers with the COVID-19 vaccines."

Dr. Marks went on apologize for Marge to the parents of children who had died from COVID-19, and added that that's why getting vaccinated is so important.