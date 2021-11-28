Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Shut Down OSHA Over 'Communist Tactics'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on Republicans to defund the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after she accused them of using "communist tactics" to mandate vaccines.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Shut Down OSHA Over 'Communist Tactics'
By DavidNovember 28, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on Republicans to defund the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after she accused them of using "communist tactics" to mandate vaccines.

In a tweet on Sunday, Greene lashed out at President Joe Biden's attempt to use OSHA to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Biden's order, however, has been temporarily blocked by a conservative appeals court.

"The most important thing Republicans can do is to stop the funding of vaccine mandates," Greene wrote. "Republicans voting for funding of OSHA will be voting to fund communist tactics used against the American people."

"Vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, no matter your stance on vaccines," she added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue