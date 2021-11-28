Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Shut Down OSHA Over 'Communist Tactics'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on Republicans to defund the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after she accused them of using "communist tactics" to mandate vaccines.

In a tweet on Sunday, Greene lashed out at President Joe Biden's attempt to use OSHA to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Biden's order, however, has been temporarily blocked by a conservative appeals court.

"The most important thing Republicans can do is to stop the funding of vaccine mandates," Greene wrote. "Republicans voting for funding of OSHA will be voting to fund communist tactics used against the American people."

"Vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, no matter your stance on vaccines," she added.