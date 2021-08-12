Marjorie Taylor Greene Shrugs Off COVID Surge: ‘We Can’t Live Forever’

Hospitals in the south (where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is from) are on the brink of failure due to a COVID-19 surge – and Taylor Greene apparently thinks it’s her job to make things worse.

First, she suggested that the real danger is from the vaccine and/or vaccine mandates:

TAYLOR GREENE: There’s more research needed by the FDA before the FDA approves these vaccines because – here’s the problem, Anna – once the vaccines are approved by the FDA, we’re going to see the mandates for vaccines ramp up far more than they are right now. They’re going to be mandated and I fear they’ll become law in some cities and some states. Biden would love to make it the law of the land and I think that’s completely wrong.

Taylor Greene repeatedly insisted she’s not anti-vaccine, she’s just “completely for people being allowed to make choices, medical choices.” So Taylor Greene – without a public health credential to be found – announced that the FDA should not approve the vaccines because they don’t “seem to be that effective … especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country, at least that’s what the media tells us every single day.”

That’s the same misinformation that got her suspended from Twitter recently.

And even though hospitals are full of unvaccinated COVID patients taxing staff and ICU beds, Taylor Greene thinks she knows better.

TAYLOR GREENE: Yes, the waiting rooms get full. But guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID – you know, car accidents, trauma, other illnesses, cancer and so forth. But they’re seeing about 30% of those numbers being COVID cases. So, while the news tries to tell us the hospitals are slammed, packed with COVID, that’s just not the case.

So, while we should all worry about vaccines, Taylor Greene’s “common sense” tells us that dying from COVID is no biggie:

TAYLOR GREENE: Everyone needs to get back down to common sense and remember that, you know? We’re human, we can’t live forever. You’re going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses and we get hurt sometimes. So, I’m all for let’s be rational with this, let’s be careful, let’s be cautious and let’s not turn into an authoritarian regime that forces shots in arms of people that don’t want it.

Query: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene really human, though?