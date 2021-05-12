Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene: We Need To Stop The Vaccines!

Steve Bannon slobbered over “glorious MTG” after she said the “need” to stop coronavirus vaccines is one of “the real issues that matter.”
By NewsHound Ellen
Greene is clearly not the sharpest tool in the GOP shed. On Steve Bannon's The War Room show, she refused to say who she’d like to see replace Rep. Liz Cheney for House Republican Conference chair. Then she segued into a completely unrelated, QAnon-fueled rant about vaccinations.

“Small Businesses are failing. Our border is being invaded,” she began. “We have, you know, we're sending all this money overseas for more people to invade us.” So far, the usual right-wing extremism.

But then she went full QAnon:

"We need to care about the real issues that matter,” Taylor Greene continued. “We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop COVID-19 from controlling our lives."

Bannon may be the world’s most repulsive person to look at but he’s not stupid. He at least pretends to believe in the seriousness of COVID-19. On his website, he poses as a “wellness warrior” hawking vitamins and supplements he suggests are a cure for coronavirus.

Maybe a MAGA conspiracy theorist trumps wellness grift for Bannon. Or maybe he figures fewer vaccines means more customers for his quack packs. He closed the discussion by gushing that Taylor Greene is “Glorious MTG to the America first crowd. Notorious MTG to MSNBC, CNN and Axios.”

