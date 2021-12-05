Does Marjorie Taylor Greene Think Cancer Is Contagious?

Her vileness oozed out a series of tweets Saturday making it abundantly clear that nobody should listen to anything she says about public health (or probably anything else), ever:
1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.
The country has never once shut down.
Not a single school has closed.
And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021
2. Since #COVID19 tracking has started, 780,000+ people have died in 22 mo in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer.
More have died in 2021 from covid than 2020 in spite of Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent. pic.twitter.com/HYO3PywFLw
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021
3. It’s time to take a different approach based on the facts.
Covid predominately targets obese & older people.
Shutdowns, masking, and vaccines are not stopping covid, that is just government control.
Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, & other treatments are saving lives.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021
4. To care about others & save lives, our response to #COVID19 should be working towards ending obesity, promote covid treatments that are proven to work, & stop the politically driven mass hysteria.
Allow people to choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021
Fortunately, Twitter ratioed her with exactly what she deserved:
My uncle, a huge MTG fan, followed your Covid advice. He is now on hospice and not expected to survive the day. His son is in ICU, both with Covid. I hope there will be a class action lawsuit against you, for your medical advice. I reported this thread.
— linda (@linda57959438) December 4, 2021
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 4, 2021
Marge I don't know if you're aware of this, but cancer isn't contagious. Let me know if you need further explanation. I'll bring the crayons.
— Spencer S (@PostBudClarity) December 4, 2021
Did you eat glue as a kid??? Cancer isn’t contagious, but your hate and ignorance spreads like wild fires. Trunt
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) December 4, 2021
Maybe you should follow this account: @FacesOfCOVID
You don’t know how many we lost who were neither old nor obese. pic.twitter.com/lWqygjW2kT
— Susan Healey (@LostTogetherCda) December 5, 2021