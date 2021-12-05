Does Marjorie Taylor Greene Think Cancer Is Contagious?

Her vileness oozed out a series of tweets Saturday making it abundantly clear that nobody should listen to anything she says about public health (or probably anything else), ever:

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.



The country has never once shut down.



Not a single school has closed.



And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer. — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

2. Since #COVID19 tracking has started, 780,000+ people have died in 22 mo in the US, but more than 1 million still died of cancer.



More have died in 2021 from covid than 2020 in spite of Gov mandated widespread vaccines, mass public masking, & trillions spent. pic.twitter.com/HYO3PywFLw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

3. It’s time to take a different approach based on the facts.



Covid predominately targets obese & older people.



Shutdowns, masking, and vaccines are not stopping covid, that is just government control.



Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, & other treatments are saving lives. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

4. To care about others & save lives, our response to #COVID19 should be working towards ending obesity, promote covid treatments that are proven to work, & stop the politically driven mass hysteria.



Allow people to choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

Fortunately, Twitter ratioed her with exactly what she deserved:

My uncle, a huge MTG fan, followed your Covid advice. He is now on hospice and not expected to survive the day. His son is in ICU, both with Covid. I hope there will be a class action lawsuit against you, for your medical advice. I reported this thread. — linda (@linda57959438) December 4, 2021

Marge I don't know if you're aware of this, but cancer isn't contagious. Let me know if you need further explanation. I'll bring the crayons. — Spencer S (@PostBudClarity) December 4, 2021

Did you eat glue as a kid??? Cancer isn’t contagious, but your hate and ignorance spreads like wild fires. Trunt — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) December 4, 2021