Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates Dan Crenshaw For 'Hurting' Her Conservative 'Brand'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday accused fellow Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX) of hurting her conservative "brand" by taking Covid-19 seriously.
By DavidJanuary 2, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday accused fellow Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX) of hurting her conservative "brand."

In a tweet, Greene linked to a
Fox News interview in which Crenshaw called on President Joe Biden to use FEMA resources for increased Covid-19 testing capacity.

"So what the federal government should be doing, again, using their FEMA resources to bolster a lot of these testing sites, open up new testing sites," Crenshaw said. "This is what we saw happen during the Trump administration."

But Greene disagreed and argued that the idea damages conservatives.

"No FEMA should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses," she wrote on Twitter. "And we don’t need FEMA in hospitals, they should hire back all the unvaccinated HCW they fired."

"Stop calling yourself conservative, you’re hurting our brand," Greene added.

