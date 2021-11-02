Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Kill People

In an interview on The Daily Beast's 'The New Abnormal' with Molly Jong-Fast, Congressman Adam Schiff said he believes Marge Greene is "legitimately nuts."

Schiff said, "I think the MTGs are legitimately nuts, but most of the Republican conference that's pushing the Big Lie understands it's a big lie."

Greene is not only lying about non-existent election fraud, but about the pandemic, which is still killing people.

Green was already suspended back in August for promoting COVID conspiracies, so she's taken her lies to the streets to continue her crusade against the truth.

Case in point: In a speech defending anti-VAXers, Marjorie Taylor Greene spread even more dangerous and deadly COVID lies.

Standing in front of a podium, Greene vomited medical nonsense that would get a real doctor booted from the medical profession.

Speaking mumbo-jumbo about "viral loads" the QAnon Congresswoman said vaccines are actually spreading the virus.

Greene spewed, "As someone that has not been vaccinated, it is spreading COVID19, so I would like to bring that up. This is a real issue that's why forcing vaccines on Americans is wrong."

Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily admits for the first time that she's "not getting the vaccine." And she says "vaccine Nazis" can't make her to take the shot. pic.twitter.com/42MHASu5vb — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) November 2, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene also played a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Yet people are complaining that AOC and other WOC in Congress have said Greene should be expelled or at least face an ethics review. Stop protecting these white nationalists--they are dangerous. https://t.co/QR1Jjg5RAI — Victoria Brownworth #VoteInPAandNJandVA (@VABVOX) November 2, 2021

Greene has the resources to pay any fine levied against her.

Republican leadership in Congress is ruining this country as they let psychotics run wild and they do nothing to stop them.