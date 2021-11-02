Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Kill People

What is this woman's problem, besides being untethered from reality?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

In an interview on The Daily Beast's 'The New Abnormal' with Molly Jong-Fast, Congressman Adam Schiff said he believes Marge Greene is "legitimately nuts."

Schiff said, "I think the MTGs are legitimately nuts, but most of the Republican conference that's pushing the Big Lie understands it's a big lie."

Greene is not only lying about non-existent election fraud, but about the pandemic, which is still killing people.

Green was already suspended back in August for promoting COVID conspiracies, so she's taken her lies to the streets to continue her crusade against the truth.

Case in point: In a speech defending anti-VAXers, Marjorie Taylor Greene spread even more dangerous and deadly COVID lies.

Standing in front of a podium, Greene vomited medical nonsense that would get a real doctor booted from the medical profession.

Speaking mumbo-jumbo about "viral loads" the QAnon Congresswoman said vaccines are actually spreading the virus.

Greene spewed, "As someone that has not been vaccinated, it is spreading COVID19, so I would like to bring that up. This is a real issue that's why forcing vaccines on Americans is wrong."

Greene has the resources to pay any fine levied against her.

Republican leadership in Congress is ruining this country as they let psychotics run wild and they do nothing to stop them.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team